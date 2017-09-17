Women’s soccer blanked by Ivy League foe at home

Seton Hall women’s soccer fell 3-0 to Harvard in their final non-conference contest on Sunday afternoon. The loss was the Pirates’ third in their last four matches.

Seton Hall showed signs of life multiple times in the game, primarily in the first half with Harvard’s top two goal-scorers, Leah Mohammadi and Murphy Agnew, starting on the bench. However, Seton Hall was not able to break their winless streak.

After a slow start, the two teams began trading chances. The first came from Seton Hall forward Julia Stripe, who rocketed a half-volley just wide of the post. Following that, Harvard came back with an opportunity of their own, as a free kick from outside the box by Mohammadi was hit off the crossbar.

With 12 minutes left in the first half, Harvard’s Linda Liedel converted off a deft through ball by Murphy Agnew to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, Harvard scored again with Mohammadi bending the ball in straight off a corner kick.

Seton Hall pressed the attack for the remaining minutes in the first half, but could not convert. Stripe, yet again, had the best chance during this run, with a header from right out front that was grabbed by Harvard goalkeeper Danielle Etzel.

Pirates head coach Rick Stainton was encouraged by these signs, despite the end result of the game.

“We got in a couple of times which could have been good chances, but I thought we still could have been better,” Stainton said. “When you look at the shot comparisons, it was 13 to 12. Their 13 was just a little bit more threatening than our 12 was.”

As the second half began, both teams entered cautiously and not many chances arose.

The first big opening came in the 55th minute for Seton Hall. The referee called a foul just outside the box, setting up a Seton Hall free kick in prime real estate. Midfielder Lauren Hall struck the ball well, however, the freshly subbed-on Harvard goalie Kat Hess was able to deflect the attempt away.

Not long after, Seton Hall goalkeeper Anna MacLean came up big on a one-on-one to keep the Pirates in the game. She finished the day with six saves.

Just two minutes later, however, Harvard scored again. The chance came with a free kick over the top by Mohammadi, with Zayne Matulis able to take the ball down, work around the outside of the defense and put the ball into the far side netting.

From there on, the teams exchanged corners, however, nothing came to fruition.

The loss leaves Seton Hall 0-6-2 on the season, and with only five goals in their opening eight games. The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Sept. 23 in what will be their first Big East game, on the road, against DePaul.

