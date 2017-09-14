We need to support fellow students, no matter their citizenship

At this point, most of us are aware that President Donald Trump called for the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA, which was initiated by former President Barack Obama in 2008, has given nearly 800,000 children who were brought into the country illegally the opportunity to attend college, apply for jobs, receive driver’s licenses and pay income taxes.

If Congress fails to enact an alternate program within six months, nearly 300,000 people who have been living in the United States for most of their lives will be at risk for deportation in 2018.

This action has caused major controversy, prompting responses from elected officials and college presidents, including Seton Hall University’s Dr. Mary Meehan.

We at The Setonian commend Meehan’s denouncement of the repeal of DACA. She reminded Seton Hall students that the University will always be their home, regardless of their citizenship status.

Whether you agree with Trump’s decision or not, it is easy to recognize the horror that those in the DACA program must be feeling during these times. They have been vocal about their fears, sharing their stories with multiple media organizations around the country.

Some Seton Hall students also showed their support for the Dreamers by participating in a small demonstration around the seal on campus.

Immigration is undoubtedly a controversial issue and it is easy to let differences create barriers between us, but we urge the SHU community to work against spreading hate.

If you disagree with the decision to end DACA, support your undocumented friends, family or peers.

Even if you agree with the repeal, spreading negativity and adding stress to the lives of students who may be facing many obstacles in the near future does nothing to benefit you or them.

In the end, we are all human. Treat each other as such and don’t let a person’s citizenship status impact your level of respect for them.

Hate has absolutely no place at the Hall.

