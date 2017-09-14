Medical school receives visit from accrediting body

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) visited Seton Hall’s medical school from Sept. 10 to 13 for the next step in its accreditation process.

The LCME evaluates medical schools in the United States and Canada and determines whether the school is worthy of accreditation.

The purpose of this visit was to guarantee that the medical school meets established standards, according to Seton Hall’s website.

Making sure that graduates of Seton Hall’s medical school will demonstrate professional competency and determining whether they will be ready for the next stage in their professional career are among some of the things the LCME look for during the visit, also according to Seton Hall’s website.

Dr. Bonita Stanton, founding dean of the school of medicine, discussed via email how Seton Hall had prepared for the visit.

“We have been very busy updating our application materials to reflect all of the work that has been done on the curriculum, policies and bylaws, admissions, procedures and the building, as well as many other things,” she wrote.

Stanton also said that the school of medicine participated in a “mock visit” to prepare for the LCME’s actual visit.

“We prepared for the mock site exactly as if it were the ‘real’ LCME site visit, including expecting that all of those individuals who would participate in the real site visit, participated in the mock session(s),” she wrote.

Stanton said that feedback from this mock visit was extremely helpful.

The school of medicine will hear in February if it receives preliminary accreditation. If the LCME determines that SHU is ready for the next step, Seton Hall’s school of medicine could admit its first class as early as July 2018.

Dr. Mary Meehan, interim president of Seton Hall, said via email that she is very hopeful that the school of medicine will receive preliminary accreditation.

“Dr. Stanton and her team have been working hard for many months to be ready for this visit, and all signs point to a successful site visit by LCME,” she wrote.

The school of medicine in Nutley, New Jersey is scheduled to begin accepting applications in March 2018. Meehan added that the College of Nursing and the School of Health Sciences is scheduled to move at that time granting that everything goes well with the LCME visit.

