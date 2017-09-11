Seton Hall finishes third in first tournament of the fall

The Seton Hall women’s golf team opened up the fall season this past weekend with a third place finish at the William and Mary Invitational in Williamsburg, Va. Three of the Pirates’ five golfers finished inside the top-10 in what was a steady season-opening tournament for the blue and white. Seton Hall combined to shoot 28-over-par with scores of 296, 296 and 300 in the three-day tournament down south.

The team was led by Maddie Sager, whose 6-over-par on the tournament was good enough to earn her a third career top-10 finish. The final score actually could have been better for Sager, who sat at the top of the overall leaderboard after two days of play with an even par. Sager also managed Seton Hall’s lowest individual round on the second day of play, 70, helping the Pirates propel up the leaderboard.

Lizzie Win picked up right where her teammate left off, collecting five birdies in her third round. Win’s career best 7-over-par brought the sophomore one stroke and one spot behind Sager in the final standings.

Rounding out the Hall’s top-10 finishers was Cassie Pantelas, who ended the tournament in eighth place at 8-over-par. The top-10 finish was an important one for the senior who ranks fourth all-time in program history with an even 10 top-10 finishes in her career.

Seton Hall’s third-place finish was also aided by some young help in the form of Mia Kness, whose consistency throughout the three days helped her land a 13th place finish. The freshman’s first collegiate round of golf culminated in an 11-over-par divided almost evenly with scores of 76-75-76 through three days.

Sammie Staudt wrapped up the Pirate totals posting a score of 21-over-par.

Beating out Seton Hall for the top two spots in the tournament were Penn State and UNC-Wilmington at 24- and 26-over-par, respectively. The Pirates will, in fact, have a shot at revenge against Penn State, when they travel to State College, Pa. to take part in the Nittany Lion Invitational in two weeks time.

