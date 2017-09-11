Men’s golf opens the season finishing fourth at Lagowitz Memorial

The Seton Hall men’s golf team finished fourth out of 16 at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial. The tournament which was hosted by Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. took place over the course of two days, from Saturday to Sunday, with Chris Yeom and Gen Nagai standouts for the Pirates.

The par-72 Memorial at Seven Oaks Golf Club marked the season opener for men’s golf, testing the mix of newcomers and established veterans that make up this 2017-18 Pirates team against a talented collection of sides from across the country.

Yeom’s play over the two-day tournament landed him in sole possession of fifth place overall. Yeom shot 73-72-74 for a final score of 219, 3-over-par. Yeom also recorded three birdies on his way to his first top-five collegiate finish.

Gen Nagai also put together a strong three rounds, shooting 75-76-72 for 7-over-par. His total score of 223 was enough to land him in 16th place.

The Hall’s Alex Chalk and Alex McAuley golfed as individuals at the Lagowitz Memorial. Chalk tied teammate Gregor Tait for 22nd place overall with 10-over-par, while McAuley shot a career-best 7-over-par, landing him in 16th overall.

Also golfing for Seton Hall at the Memorial were Linus Yip and Andres Acevedo. Yip’s 13-over-par put him in 35th place on the match while Acevedo shot a 24-over-par in his first collegiate outing.

The Pirates sat in fifth place by the end of play on Saturday but climbed the leaderboard to finish fourth by the end of play on Sunday. The team shot a cumulative 33-over-par, 302. North Dakota State captured the team title, collectively shooting 20-over-par over the two days. Josh Goldenberg of the University of Pennsylvania came in first place overall, ending the competition 1-under-par.

The Pirates return to action next week, playing in the Hartford Hawks Invitational, hosted by the University of Hartford at Bull’s Bridge Golf Club in South Kent, Conn.

