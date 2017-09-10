Women’s cross country takes Wolfie Invitational

The Seton Hall women’s cross country team took home first place in the Wolfie Invitational at Stony Brook on Saturday, thanks to six of the eight Pirate runners finishing in the top-10.

Christiana Rutkowski finished with a time of 17:44.68 in the 5K, which was the best time for any woman in the race. Olivia Hernandez also ran very good, coming in fifth place with a time of 18:39.64. Emily Johnson and Kiley Britten finished sixth and seventh, both with times under 19:00. Also with very good times for the Pirates were Kassandra “Kassi” Yocco and Emily Hernandez, who finished eighth and ninth respectively. Amanda Ferrara and Samantha Dyer also ran well, coming in 12th and 15th for the 5K.

Although the men did not win their competition, they did finish in 3rd place out of the five teams at the meet. Jake Simon paced The Hall with a time of 25:23.18 for the 8K. Also placing well were Jesse Southard, Jarod Moser, Brandon Guerrera and Jeff Larson who came in 12th, 19th, 20th and 21st respectively. Although it was not a first place finish like their female counterparts, six Pirates did place in the top-25 for the 8K.

Next up for Seton Hall is the NYIT Invitational on Sep. 16, where the women will look to win back-to-back competitions, and the men will look to build off their two top-3 finishes to start the season.

Matt Mlodzinski can be reached at Matt.Mlodzinski@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Mlodzinski_15