Seton Hall rallies for first win of Redbird Classic

The Seton Hall volleyball team defeated Cincinnati three sets to one Friday evening at the Redbird Classic, hosted by Illinois State University.

The first set was initially a seesaw as both teams traded points and errors. After reaching ten, however, the Bearcats began to separate from The Hall, scoring eleven of the final fourteen points to win the set.

The Pirates would not allow the opening set loss to affect them, as they reeled off three consecutive set wins in the aftermath. Haylee Gasser and Madison Salkowski managed key blocks to help the Pirates dig themselves out of a 15-10 hole to take the second set, 26-24.

The third set was an extension of the end of the second, with The Hall controlling the lead for the majority of the set. Errors plagued Cincinnati, as the Bearcats gave up ten points to the Pirates due to errors. Sharay Barnes may have had her most significant set of the game, coming up with six total kills in the set to lead Seton Hall.

Seton Hall heavily controlled the fourth and final set. The Pirates trailed only once at 12-11, and from there attack errors by Cincinnati and kills from the in-form duo of Abby Thelen and Barnes led to the 25-17 win. Thelen led the way in the final set of the game, recording five kills.

Other notable performances for Seton Hall came from the two setters: Sophia Coffey and Maggie Cvelbar, as the two combined for thirty-seven assists and thirteen digs.

The win against Cincinnati gives Seton Hall its third win in four games. The Hall is also on good footing in the Big East, as the Pirates are tied for the third fewest losses.

Next up for Seton Hall is the second of three games at the Redbird Classic as they take on the host Illinois State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN3.

