Women’s soccer unable to convert chances at home, lose to Marist

Seton Hall had a season high 19 shots against Marist on Thursday, but were unable to find the back of the net as the visiting Red Foxes took the 1-0 win.

The game started slowly for the Hall and became more frustrating as time progressed. Eventually, Marist broke the scoreless tie off a corner kick in the 18th minute. The goal was one of Marist’s three shots in the half, as Seton Hall tripled its output with nine shots, but with none finding the back of the net.

“We had a very good plan that we stuck with for the first twenty minutes of the game, then we fell out of that a little,” Pirates head coach Rick Stainton said. “Our game plan was to make them turn their backs on us by playing them up higher.”

That they did, however with Marist ahead, the Pirates came out even more aggressive in the second half, leading to many more opportunities.

One of the best opportunities came in the 55th minute when a blocked Seton Hall shot dribbled in front of the net, but was never knocked in. Just 34 seconds later another Pirate shot went off the post. Seton Hall had another chance in the 66 minute but was unable to find the necessary equalizer.

From there, Marist wasted the clock to secure their first win against a Big East opponent in ten attempts.

The loss drops the Pirates to 0-4-1 on the year. Seton Hall will try to raise itself up with a first win of the season when it plays on the road against Duquesne this Sunday.

