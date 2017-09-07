We’re here to report the truth, and nothing but the truth

Welcome back Seton Hall!

With the new year ahead of us, we would like to take the time to thank you for your readership. The Setonian would be nothing if it weren’t for the students, faculty and administration at SHU.

That being said, we would also like to reiterate our mission here on campus. As a journalistic organization, The Setonian is dedicated to one thing and one thing only: the truth.

Though we are ‘only’ a college media organization, we have covered important and controversial topics in the past and aren’t afraid to get our hands dirty. We are aware that these days there is a distrust with the media, but we never want to lose your trust.

The only agenda we have is to serve the Seton Hall community by reporting accurate, factual information.

What we write may not be pleasing to some, but we aren’t here to please.

The writers and editors of The Setonian wont ever include their opinions in articles (of course, excluding opinion columns.) The information we write is strictly factual or based on our source’s opinions.

With each article, we will aim to present every side of the story.

Unbiased journalism is a difficult goal to achieve, but it is something we work toward with every article we write – especially if it is a controversial topic.

It’s a new year, but we are the same Setonian. That doesn’t mean that we aren’t growing, though. Any mistakes, of which we hope will be few or nonexistent, will only be lessons for us to learn and become a better organization – an organization that helps Seton Hall become the best it can possibly be.

Fueled by our dedication to the truth and our mission to serve Seton Hall’s students and faculty, we can’t wait to deepen the trust between the SHU community and The Setonian!



The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.