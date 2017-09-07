SGA Updates

The Student Government Association (SGA) meeting on Aug. 28 opened with President Christina Simon delivering the Advisor’s Report on behalf of Advisor Maggie Bach who couldn’t be at the meeting. Bach wanted Simon to let the freshmen attending the meeting for the first time know how excited is she for their interest in SGA.

President Simon thanked those who came to support her at freshmen convocation on Aug. 27. She congratulated the Student Activites Board (SAB) for their success with Blue Day, which occurred later on that day. She concluded her report by saying that she met with Dr. Tracy Gottlieb, vice president of Student Services, earlier that week to discuss a resolution to the limited parking on campus.

Vice President Violet Reed then stated that SGA is looking for three freshmen senators and if any of the freshmen present were interested they must attend one interest meeting and one SGA meeting.

The Student Life Committee, Academic Affairs, Finance, Public Relations, and Village Relations chairs all discussed how their committees work to encourage the new freshmen to join.

Isabel Soisson can be reached at isabel.soisson@student.shu.edu.