Pirates respond to early adversity, win matchup against state rivals

Seton Hall volleyball defeated Rutgers in a gritty four-set match on Saturday in Walsh Gymnasium to improve to 4-1 on the year.

The Pirates came out a bit flat to start and it showed in the score. After going back and forth early on, Rutgers went on a roll and eventually built an insurmountable lead, winning the first set 25-19.

With backs against the wall, Seton Hall showed up to the second set with a better focus. The Pirates were more prepared on the court and kept control, winning the set 25-18.

With the match tied, the third set was the buggiest one of the match. Full of passion and grit from both sides, Rutgers fought back from being down 24-19 to force a win-by-two situation. Seton Hall once again took the lead to bring the set to a third set point, however, Rutgers fought back again. It wasn’t until the fourth time asking that Seton Hall finally took the set, 29-27.

In the fourth set, Seton Hall took control, embracing the home court edge. The Pirates took the set 25-18 and are now by virtue 2-0 on their home court, having won their second game in two days in Walsh.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a lot of depth on this team,” Pirates head coach Allison Yaeger said. “We don’t recruit anybody just to put them on the bench.”

Abby Thelen led the Pirates in kills with 15, while Sharay Barnes was right behind with 11. Sophia Coffey also had 21 assists to play a huge part in the game.

Seton Hall will play its next game on Wednesday, taking to the road to face another in-state rival in Princeton.

