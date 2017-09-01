Pirates earn first result of season, a 1-1 draw, against Fordham

Seton Hall women’s soccer earned a draw against the Fordham Rams after double overtime in its third consecutive road game at Jack Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y on Friday.

The Pirates were quick to get on the scoreboard when Lauren Hall connected on her second career goal from 18 yards out in the sixth minute to give the Pirates an early 1-0 advantage.

Seton Hall’s defense was stellar throughout the first half, led by goalkeeper Anna MacLean, with MacLean and the Pirates able to shut Fordham out for the first 45.

Despite her first half efforts, MacLean wasn’t able to keep the Rams off the board long into the second half, as Fordham found the tying goal in the 47th minute.

Fordham stayed on the attack for the rest of the game and ultimately outshot Seton Hall. Nevertheless, the Rams, despite their advantage in shots, were not able to convert on any more chances, and the second half ended deadlocked at 1-all.

From there, Seton Hall went to extra-time in search of its first victory of the season, but after two 10-minute overtimes, neither team was able to score and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

With the draw, the team’s record now stands at 0-2-1.

The Pirates will conclude their local road trip against a winless Monmouth team on Labor Day.

