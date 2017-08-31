Seton Hall lands Syracuse transfer forward Taurean Thompson

Syracuse transfer sophomore Taurean Thompson has officially enrolled at Seton Hall University, according to Gannett New Jersey. The news, released Thursday morning, confirms recent rumors of Thompson’s impending transfer.

According to NCAA transfer rules, Thompson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season. Thompson fills the last roster spot on Seton Hall’s men’s basketball team, a position that was recently opened up by Darnell Brodie pushing back his college enrollment.

In 2016, Thompson’s recruitment decision originally came down to the Seton Hall Pirates and the Syracuse Orange. Thompson ultimately picked Syracuse, but now he’ll be switching sides.

Jim Boeheim, Syracuse basketball head coach, recently said that Thompson wanted to transfer to a school closer to his home town of New York, N.Y.

“My understanding is he wants to go to school closer to home due to some family health issues,” Boeheim said in a statement to Syracuse.com.

A top-100 player coming out of St. Anthony’s (N.J.) and Brewster Academy (N.H.), Thompson started 21 games for Syracuse last year as a freshman, averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

While Thompson can only participate in practices until the 2018-19 season, the forward projects to be a key part of Seton Hall’s future roster, as he will likely slide into the starting lineup to replace Angel Delgado.

