Extra-time header hands Seton Hall 1-0 loss in season opener

After last Friday’s match against Siena was declared a no contest due to rain, the Seton Hall women’s soccer team lost what became its season opener to the Loyola Greyhounds 1-0 in extra time Thursday.

The game, which took place at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, Md., was a defensive battle from the start with neither team able to generate much in terms of offense. Strong backlines on both sides helped limit the shots, with the Pirates accumulating three shots in each half while the Greyhounds were only able to amass one shot per half.

Loyola led the game in fouls, 10-7, however it was Seton Hall who had two bookable offenses, both in the second half. The first was committed in the 81st minute, by midfielder Eva Gonzalez, playing in her first full 90-minute game with the Pirates since missing all of last year competing for the U-20 World Cup with the Mexican national team. The second occurred only four minutes later, with fellow midfielder Lauren Hall being shown yellow.

With both sides level on zero at the end of regulation, the two sides entered extra time; where the lone, decisive goal came off a Loyola corner kick in the 94th minute. Greyhounds midfielder Julianna Cabrera crossed a beautiful ball to the back post where defender Mary Corcoran connected on a header to the opposite post and into the back of the net.

The goal gave the Greyhounds their first win of the season while simultaneously handing the Pirates an opening night loss.

The Pirates have averaged a mere 9.6 goals per season over the last three seasons and including the 47 scoreless minutes from the no contest against Siena, the Pirates are without a goal in their first 141 minutes of play this season.

The Pirates will remain on the road for their next three games, with the first of these three against Columbia on Sunday.

