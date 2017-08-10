South Orange Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden Approved

The former Village Hall in downtown South Orange is going to finally be put to use.

On August 8, the South Orange Planning Board approved Landmark Hospitality’s bid to turn the historic building into a restaurant and beer garden.

Landmark Hospitality is a New Jersey restaurant company that specializes in fine dining, weddings, corporate events, and catering, according to its website.

The restaurant is expected to open to the public in November of 2018. In the meantime, Landmark Hospitality can begin the restoration project as soon as a Resolution is written in September.

“Landmark is obligated to fully restore the exterior of the building to meet the standards of the New Jersey State Historic Preservation Office which will hold a historic preservation easement on the property,” said Mayor Sheena Collum in a post on her Facebook page.

The former Village Hall is located on the corner of South Orange Ave. and Academy St. It originally opened its doors back in 1894, and was officially added to the New Jersey Register of Historic Places in 1975. The hall became an official member of the National Register of Historic Places a year later in 1976.

Talks have been ongoing on what to do with the historic building since 2015.