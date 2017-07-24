Diploma availability date disappoints some graduates

The class of 2017 will have to wait slightly longer than expected for their degrees, which were originally set to arrive at the Office of the Registrar in mid-July.

The diplomas are now expected to arrive on Monday, Aug. 7, according to Mary Ellen Farrell, who works in the Office of the Registrar.

Joy Morgan, Academic Records Specialist in the Office of the Registrar, explained that when the Office of the Registrar receives the diplomas, they will check them a final time for spelling and accuracy and then the process of shipping and pick-ups can begin.

This new timeline differs from the timeline laid out in the Frequently Asked Questions of SHU’s Commencement 2017 webpage, which states that “diplomas will be available by mid-July for mailing or in-person pick up.”

Farrell explained in an email that the mix-up is due to a “scheduling problem in the engraving process.”

“Unfortunately, the company inadvertently allowed the two staff members who are the experts in the engraving process to go on vacation at the same time,” Farrell said. “So this delayed the production schedule.”

Farrell said that while some of the diplomas have already been completed with their four-color engraving, the full order will ship on Aug. 4. This puts this year’s timeline “perhaps a week or so behind last year’s delivery date,” according to Farrell, but the larger size of this graduating class could also have factored into a delay.

Some graduates, like Patrick Tobias, have found that the lack of diploma as proof of graduation really hasn’t affected their job search.

“So far only one job application asked for it, so it’s not the worst if you get a transcript that says you graduated,” Tobias said.

Other graduates, like Tina Figueroa, are not pleased with the delay.

“I’m really upset that we spent an incredible amount of money earning our degrees only to not have Seton Hall put in any sort of effort to give them to us in a timely manner,” Figueroa said