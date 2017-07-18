Seton Hall volleyball adds four new faces

Head coach Allison Yaeger made an official announcement on Tuesday that the women’s volleyball team will welcome four new additions to the team’s 2017-18 roster.

Headlining the additions is senior Sharay Barnes, who transferred from the University of Kentucky to Seton Hall for her final year of eligibility.

Last season, Barnes saw action in 14 matches as a right side hitter for the Wildcats and accumulated 20 kills, six blocks and five digs.

Amanda Rachwal, a freshman from Bethlehem, Pa., brings her height and a polished middle blocker resume to the Pirates.

Standing six feet and two inches in stature, Rachwal led Liberty High School to a 41-4 record in her final two years of play. She became a two-time All-State and All-Conference selection on the way to notching more than 1,000 career points.

Catherine Cruz made a name for herself in high school as an elite defender, collecting 741 digs in her senior year to rank 13th best in Texas. She was recognized as the team’s Most Outstanding Player and received the Volleyball Captain Leadership Award as a senior.

Rounding out the freshman trio is Elizabeth Sottung, who collected 200 or more digs in each of her final two seasons at Westfield High School. She played a pivotal role in pushing Westfield to four consecutive first place finishes in its conference, and was named to the All-State Third Team as well.

The Pirates and their newest players will get their first taste of action in the 2017-18 season when the team travels to Norman, Okla. for the Oklahoma Invitational on August 25 at 8 p.m. Seton Hall will face the Oklahoma Sooners.

