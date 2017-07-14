Philip Flory, basketball walk-on, is the newest face in Pirates’ sports

Philip Flory had long been destined to play college basketball in the Big East. The 6-foot, 5-inch combo guard pledged his commitment to Marquette University before even stepping foot on the high school hardwood. But on Friday, Flory made the realization of playing for a Big East program a reality; not with the Golden Eagles, but with the Pirates of Seton Hall.

Flory tweeted the news of his arrival as a walk-on this afternoon, announcing that he will be continuing his academics and athletic career in South Orange, N.J. A screenshot included in his tweet stated, “I first would like to thank my parents for being there with me through thick and thin and always pushing me. I also would like to thank all the mentors that have helped me get where I am today.”

https://twitter.com/PhilipJFlory/status/885881449211154433

Flory grew up in Vinland, Wis., attending Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln as a freshman before transitioning to Oshkosh North for the remainder of his high school days. During the early stages of his high school career, Flory de-committed to Marquette, who changed head coaches. Flory later had to overcome a foot injury, which sidelined him for his entire junior season.

Flory returned to the court in his senior season and averaged 13.4 points per game on 54.9 percent shooting, second on his team in both those categories among players with a significant sample size. Wissports.net describes Flory as a “physical, aggressive wing player who can attack the basket, find open teammates and make perimeter shots.”

All of Flory’s recruiting connections in high school remained in a narrow Midwest strip, with such schools as Wisconsin, Iowa State, Memphis, Vanderbilt, as well as Big East schools such as Marquette and Xavier being reported to have interest, according to 247Sports.com.

With all the dust settled though, Flory finds himself planted on the east coast, just fifteen miles from the Hudson River in the greater New York City area. Quite the landing spot for an 18-year-old ballplayer from Vinland.

James Justice can be reached at james.justice@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @JamesJusticeIII.