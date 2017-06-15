Seton Hall announces new women’s golf head coach Natalie Desjardins

After spending six years at the helm of LIU-Brooklyn women’s golf program, Natalie Desjardins was named head coach of Seton Hall’s women’s golf program on Thursday.

Desjardins was no stranger to success at LIU-Brooklyn. As a coach, Desjardins led her team to 14 NEC Tournament victories, coached 12 All-Northeast Conference players and won NEC Coach of the Year in 2012. She began her collegiate coaching career as an assistant coach at Monmouth University for a year before returning to her roots at LIU-Brooklyn.

“Natalie’s knowledge and experience make her the ideal candidate to take over our women’s golf program,” Seton Hall athletic director Pat Lyons said in a press release

Desjardins replaces former head coach Sara Doell, who stepped down from her post after seven years to accept a head coaching job at the University of San Francisco.

“I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity, and to be a part of the Pirate family,” Desjardins said in the release. “I want to thank athletics director Pat Lyons, associate athletics director Jim Semerad and the entire administration for entrusting me to lead the Pirate women’s golf program and add to its rich history.”

Desjardins compiled an impressive player record as a student-athlete with the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds as well. She stands as one of the university’s most decorated golfers, having won NEC Rookie of the Year in 2006, NEC Player of the Year in 2009, the NEC Individual Championship in 2010 and eight individual tournaments. Desjardins was also a member of the All-NEC first team three times.

In 2010, Desjardins graduated from LIU-Brooklyn with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She went on to serve as an instructor at the Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Lakewood, N.J., and went to qualifying school for the LPGA Futures Tour before spending the winter of 2011 playing on the SunCoast tour in Florida.

Bob Towey can be reached at robert.towey@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BobTowey5.