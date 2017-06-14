Chris Morris becomes third Seton Hall pitcher taken in MLB Draft

Seton Hall pitcher Chris Morris was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round of the MLB’s First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday in Secaucus, N.J., becoming the third Pirate off the board.

The Matawan, N.J. native was taken 554th overall, just ten picks after fellow Seton Hall pitcher Shane McCarthy, who was also an 18th round selection, drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. On Tuesday, Seton Hall’s Zach Schellinger was drafted in the sixth round (191st overall) by the Boston Red Sox.

Morris saw limited action as a freshman but became a key part of Seton Hall’s pitching staff as a sophomore. In 2016, he appeared in 20 games, starting five of them. He tossed 38.1 innings, sporting a 3.65 ERA and recording two saves. He struck out 39 batters, opposed to just 16 walks. His best start that season came against Nebraska-Omaha on March 13, 2016, when he logged a career-high eight strikeouts and allowed just one run over 6.2 innings.

As a junior, Morris developed into being a pivotal part of the Pirates’ rotation, regularly appearing during weekend series. Appearing in ten games and making nine starts, Morris earned all three of his career wins, while fanning 44 batters in 40.1 innings. He had a career-best 3.57 ERA over the course of the season, and opponents also hit a mere .201 against him. His best start of 2017 came late, on May 5 against Creighton, where he allowed just two hits over six shutout innings, his longest outing of the season.

Morris is the first Seton Hall Pirate chosen by the Rangers since 2012, when Texas selected Ryan Harvey, also in the 18th round.

