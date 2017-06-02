Pirates add Quincy McKnight from Sacred Heart, who will sit out 2017-18 season

The Pirates finished a spring of roster reinforcements on Friday with the addition of junior Quincy McKnight, Evan Daniels reports. The 6-foot, 3-inch guard comes to Seton Hall from Sacred Heart University and will sit out the upcoming season, with two seasons of eligibility on the court beginning in fall 2018.

McKnight is in many ways a feel-good story, arriving at Sacred Heart as a two-star recruit but quickly displaying to fans and players alike that those recruiting metrics did not tell the whole story. McKnight averaged 11.4 points per game in his freshman season and rose that number to 18.9 for his latest, sophomore season.

All my hard work and dedication will pay off real soon! I'm proud to say that i will be apart of the Seton Hall family next year🔵⚪️ #HALLin — #YOUNGSAVAGE (@__AyooQ) June 2, 2017

In addition to his scoring, McKnight also packs a noticeable punch distributing the ball. His assist total during his freshman season was 2.5 per game, and that number rose to 3.0 in his sophomore season. Perhaps most assuring to Pirates fans will be his free throw number, which stood at a solid 77.5 percent last season.

With the introduction of McKnight, the Seton Hall men’s basketball roster is now at full-capacity for the 2017-18 season, even with the fact that McKnight will again not suit up for the blue and white until a year from this fall.

Other schools recruiting McKnight included Penn State, Georgia Tech, Saint Louis, Saint Joseph’s and Temple, among others, Chris McManus reports.

