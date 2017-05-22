Angel Delgado announces he will return for senior season

With two days to spare for his collegiate athletic eligibility, Angel Delgado announced Monday he will return to Seton Hall for his senior season. The news was announced via Delgado on Twitter, with a statement that boldly read, “I am coming back to school for my senior year.”

Delgado declared for the NBA Draft on March 28, but due to NCAA parameters, kept his eligibility by withholding from signing an agent. The senior was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month.

In his junior campaign Delgado blossomed, improving his points per game from 9.9 the previous season to 15.2, and his rebounds per game from 9.3 to 13.1. He saw his efforts rewarded in many ways, most recently in winning the 2017 Haggerty Award for best Division I men’s college basketball player in the New York metropolitan region, by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association.

“It’s very important to my family and me that I finish what I started,” Delgado went on to add in his statement.

What Delgado started was one of the best three-year periods in program history, off the back of one of the best Seton Hall recruiting classes in recent history. Now, seniors Delgado, Khadeen Carrington, Desi Rodriguez and Ismael Sanogo are all returning for a highly anticipated final act.

