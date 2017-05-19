Women’s golf coach Sarah Doell steps down to assume role in San Francisco

After becoming the first person to hold the position of Seton Hall women’s golf coach, Sara Doell has stepped down after seven years at the top of the program, Seton Hall Athletics announced Friday in a press release. She is leaving South Orange to assume the head coaching position at the University of San Francisco.

“It took a highly unique situation for me to even think about moving on from Seton Hall,” Doell said in the press release. “Seton Hall has been a huge part of my life and I can’t thank Pat Lyons and his staff enough for providing me with this remarkable opportunity. I take great pride in what we’ve been able to build in South Orange, and I know that this team has only begun to tap into its potential.”

Doell took over the program in 2011, assuming the task of recruiting players and putting together a program from the ground up. Remarkably, the program proved to be competitive in some of its earliest days. The first few seasons certainly had their rough patches; the program began with an infamous 172-over-par in its first Big East Tournament, but three years later the Pirates were lifting the 2014 Big East Tournament trophy.

Once Doell and the Pirates tasted success, the team immediately turned the chapter from a stage of development to one of dominance. The Pirates went on to win three consecutive Big East Tournament titles from 2014 to 2016, with three individuals in Erin McClure, Megan Tenhundfeld and Cassie Pantelas all earning second place honors under the tutelage of Doell.

“Sara built our program from the ground up and elevated it to a championship level in a very short period of time,” Seton Hall athletic director Lyons said in the release. “Through her leadership and guidance, our women’s golf team has emerged as one of the marquee programs in the northeast and we are now well-positioned for further success in the future. We wish Sara the best of luck in San Francisco.”

In the 2017 Big East Tournament, the Pirates finished fifth out of the field of six. There is no word yet on who will be Doell’s replacement at Seton Hall.

