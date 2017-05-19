Pirates explode for double digit win as Big East Tournament approaches

The Seton Hall baseball team claimed a dominant 16-3 road win over Southeastern University on Thursday night, securing game one in the best of three series. The 16 runs are the Pirates season-high total for a single game.

The Hall trailed by one after the first inning but soon turned the game upside down in the top second. After a game-tying unearned run from Matt Fortin, Ryan Ramiz doubled with the bases loaded to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Joe Poduslenko followed up Ramiz’s double with a dinger to left field to put the Pirates run total to six.

Seton Hall muddled through and maintained its comfortable lead up until the late innings. The Lions claw at the lead but only got as close as 6-3 in a seventh inning in which the Pirates blew open the game.

In the top of the seventh, Ramiz stole second base after being walked to begin the inning. After that, a single up the middle from Matt Toke allowed Ramiz to safely run home for another score. From there, Fortin singled to the left side, advancing Toke to second, setting the stage for Mike Alescio. Alescio capitalized, hitting a double to left to bat in both runners on base, giving the Pirates a six run lead with two innings to play.

The Pirates and Alescio were not done though, as with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Alescio singled to centerfield, scoring two, and moving another into scoring position. The Pirates also added two more in the inning, bringing their run total to ten.

In a feel good moment to finish the game, Mikael Ali-Mogues, who has battled through a broken wrist in his final days of collegiate baseball, hit a pinch hit double in the ninth inning. Al Molina later drove in Ramiz, helping play a part in another three run inning for the Pirates.

Four different Pirates drove in at least three runs on the night: Ramiz, Poduslenko, Toke and Alescio, who had the game-high with four.

The Pirates will look to carry this efficient hitting into the rest of the series and onto the Big East Tournament. Game two of the series is scheduled for Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. at the SELU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Evando Thompson