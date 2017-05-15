Nation’s top PG Trevon Duval picks Duke over Seton Hall, others

The nation’s No. 1 2017 point guard and Seton Hall target Trevon Duval has committed to Duke, The Player’s Tribune announced Monday.

Five-star recruit Trevon Duval has made his college decision. pic.twitter.com/z14V88T2d3 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 15, 2017

After a long recruitment process, Duval ultimately chose Duke over Seton Hall, Kansas, Arizona and Baylor.

Out of the schools in Duval’s top five, Duke was the last school to offer due to academic concerns that stemmed from Duval’s days playing at Advanced Prep in Texas during his junior year. Once those concerns were cleared up, Duke offered and immediately shot up Duval’s list.

Duval had a connection with Seton Hall guard Myles Powell, who Duval has said is his best friend. Despite Duval’s strong bond with Powell, the pull of playing for Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski won out in the end.

In late April, Duval took an unofficial visit to Duke, one he initially denied but was later proven otherwise.

At the time of Duval’s unofficial visit to Duke, rumors were flying that the purpose of the trip was to record a commitment video for the Duke athletic department.

Duval will be joining a crowded Duke backcourt-featuring returning senior Grayson Allen and incumbent point guard Frank Jackson potentially returning to campus for his sophomore year. In addition to those two returning starters, Gary Trent Jr. and Alex O’Connell will be joining Duval as members of Duke’s 2017 recruiting class.

With Duval now off the board, Seton Hall’s incoming class holds one point guard in Jordan Walker.

