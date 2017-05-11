Seton Hall named one of ‘America’s Best Value Colleges’

Seton Hall University was named one of ‘America’s Best Value Colleges’ by Forbes magazine. The University earned the 245th spot on the list, placing behind schools like University of California Berkeley, Stanford University and Harvard University.

Forbes’ Best Value ranking indexes which schools will “deliver a meaningful return on investment,” according to its website.

Seton Hall’s spot on this 300-school list puts SHU within the top six percent of the 4,700 colleges and universities in the United States, according to a release made by the University.

The magazine took student earnings post-graduation, student debt, “on-time graduation” and the school’s overall quality into consideration when scoring, according to Seton Hall’s website. The overall quality ranking was calculated based on the 2016 Forbes ‘Top Colleges’ ranking, where Seton Hall ranks 299th.

Dr. Alyssa McCloud, vice president of enrollment management, said via email that she is very pleased with Seton Hall’s ranking.

“It is wonderful news that we have been recognized as a school as one of the best value schools in the nation by Forbes,” McCloud said. “The fact that we were chosen out of 4,700 schools to be one of the top 300 in the country granted this status is a true honor. It makes me even prouder to be a Pirate.”

McCloud also said she believes the University performed so well because of a variety of reasons.

“Such as the University’s commitment to financial aid, which provides many students with generous scholarships and makes Seton Hall more affordable and accessible,” said McCloud. “It is also the result of immense opportunities that Seton Hall provides in terms of leadership development, networking and mentorship opportunities, career services and internship opportunities.”

Being named one of ‘America’s Best Value Colleges’ is not the only recognition Seton Hall has recently earned. The US News & World Report’s 2017 “America’s Best Colleges” ranking recognized Seton Hall as a “First Tier National University” for the sixth year in a row, rising to the 118th spot on the list this year. Seton Hall was also named one of the “Best Colleges in the Nation” by The Princeton Review, and as a ‘top value’ school by CNN Money, Money Magazine, and Washington Monthly, according to the SHU’s website.

McCloud said that the dedication of the students is also something that needs to be recognized when speaking about this ranking.



“We are fortunate to have very talented and hardworking students who take full advantage of the opportunities Seton hall provides and stand out as candidates for jobs and then use their skills to advance and make Seton hall proud.”

