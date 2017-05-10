Angel Delgado not expected to return to Seton Hall for 2017-18 season

Seton Hall big man Angel Delgado is expected to sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft, Adam Zagoria reports. This would mark the end of Delgado’s tenure with Seton Hall.

Seton Hall does not expect Angel Delgado to return for his senior season, team source says. Not projected to be drafted per @DraftExpress — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 11, 2017

The news comes after Delgado announced he was entering the draft without an agent on March 28. Since then, Delgado did not receive an NBA draft combine invite, and is not on the radar of draft projections.

Delgado is entering the draft following a season in which he ranked second in the NCAA in double-doubles with 27, and led in rebounds per game (13.1) and offensive rebounds per game (5.03). He also hit 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his time at the Hall.

Sources close to Delgado say that seeing the success former teammate Isaiah Whitehead experienced after leaving Seton Hall for the draft motivated him to do the same.

Source close to Angel Delgado said watching how worked out for Isaiah Whitehead factored into decision. Convinced he'll get drafted. #shbb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) May 11, 2017

If Delgado is not drafted by an NBA team, a likely option for him is to head overseas or to the Dominican Republic, a team that he has played with during the summer for the past two years.

It is also rumored likely for Delgado to sign with Roc Nation, a brand the big man has rocked before.

Delgado was named to the All-Big East First Team this season, and was named the 2017 Haggerty Award winner.

Going forward, Seton Hall’s frontcourt will consist of Michael Nzei, Ismael Sanogo, Darnell Brodie, Romaro Gill and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

