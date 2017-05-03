Seton Hall, Go, Nagai all place second at Big East Championship

The Seton Hall men’s golf team placed second overall in the 2017 Big East Championship in Callawassie Island, S.C. on Monday. Senior Lloyd Jefferson Go and sophomore Gen Nagai tied in the individual competition to place second.

Marquette rallied back to claim the conference title in the three-day tournament.

After the first day of the tournament, DePaul and Georgetown were tied for first place and both teams had compiled scores of 14-over par 302. DePaul was the No. 4 seed and Georgetown the No. 3 seed entering the championship.

The overall individual leader of the first day was Butler’s Joey Arcuri, who shot two-under-par 70. The Bulldog’s Partick Allgeier and Seton Hall’s All-Big East First Team selection Gen Nagai tied for second, both shooting even-par 72.

Seton Hall tied for third on the day with Marquette and Xavier all with scores of 304. Butler, Creighton, Villanova and St. John’s took the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth places, respectively.

In the second day of the Big East Championship, DePaul claimed the top spot on the leaderboard after its two-day score of 596. The Blue Demons were led by First Team selection Jonathan Hewett, who tied for the lowest score of day two with a two-under-par 70. Hewett was joined by Arcuri and Marquette’s Matt Bachmann for the top place on the individual scorer’s list.

The Pirates sat behind DePaul at 603 followed by Marquette and Butler tied for third at 613. Nagai was the leading individual scorer for the Pirates among all nine teams participating, as he tied for fourth with Allgeier at 145.

In the final day of the tournament, Bachmann’s first place score of 216 gave the Golden Eagles the edge over Seton Hall for the Golden Eagles’ second championship in three years.

The Hall came in second place by one stroke with a total score of 900 and posted its best score on the final day of the event with 297. Lloyd Jefferson Go and Nagai were the individual scoring leaders for the Pirates with 218.

With Tuesday’s victory, the Golden Eagles will advance to the NCAA Championship and the Pirates conclude their 2017 campaign.

Andrea Keppler can be reached at andrea.keppler@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @keppler_andrea.