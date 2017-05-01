Rashed Anthony to graduate, transfer for final year of eligibility

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard announced Monday morning that junior center Rashed Anthony will graduate at the conclusion of the spring semester and transfer for his final year of eligibility.

“Rasheed has been a valued member of our program for four years and has been a part of two NCAA tournament teams,” Willard said in a press release. “Although he is moving on to pursue other opportunities, we appreciate all that he’s done for the program, we are proud that he is earning his Seton Hall degree and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Anthony will be graduating with a degree in Social & Behavior Sciences. During his Seton Hall career, Anthony played in 87 career games for the Pirates, shooting 50 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free throw line in his time in South Orange.

With the departure of Anthony, Seton Hall now has two available scholarships for the 2017-18 season.

