St. John’s pours it on in defeat of Seton Hall

The Seton Hall baseball team lost a tough one on the road at St. John’s on Friday by a count of 9-2. With the win, the No. 18 team in the nation Red Storm improve to 5-2 in conference play, while the loss drops the Pirates to an even 5-5, currently holding onto the fourth and final Big East Tournament spot.

St. John’s started the game on a huge run, scoring three runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the third, while blanking the Pirates in all three. These runs came about through a combination of walks and doubles, which helped the Red Storm jump out to a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Pirates attempted to pull themselves back into it, scoring one run in the fourth off of a Mike Caputo double. Caputo and Jackson Martin were standouts for the Pirates, as both had two hits, with Caputo driving in one run. Sebastian Santorelli also added a RBI late on for the Hall.

But the side from South Orange ultimately could never string enough hits together to make it matter. Shane McCarthy’s 35th start in blue and white will go down as his seventh loss of the season, with McCarthy responsible for five of eight runs in five innings of work.

The Pirates will look to turn the series around and with it the Big East standings, with two more games against the Red Storm on Saturday and Sunday.

