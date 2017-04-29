Pirates weather the Storm, Cullen heats up in win over St. John’s

After dropping the first game of the series to the Red Storm of Saint John’s, the Seton Hall Pirates baseball team bounced back in a Saturday afternoon. Through strong pitching and a well-rounded batting performance, the Pirates evened up the series with a 7-0 victory over the No. 11 team in the nation.

Cullen Dana got the start for the Hall, and from the onset of the game, he was dialed in. In seven innings pitched, he held the Storm scoreless through a plethora of 1-2-3 innings. As Matt Leon was brought on in relief, the Pirates allowed only five hits in what became one of the most memorable afternoons of the season thus far.

When it came to the batter’s box today, it took four innings for the Hall to draw contact. However, once senior Matt Fortin found his stride, the team followed suit. Fortin led the way with a total of three hits and three RBI’s on the day, while Joe Poduslenko gathered two. Al Molina also managed to land two hits, with Ryan Ramiz and Matt Toke each getting one respectively. While a relatively spectacular performance, the game was accented by Poduslenko’s 390-foot bomb at the top of the eighth in order to seal the deal for the Pirates.

This win brings Seton Hall to a record of 23-17 on the season and 6-5 in the conference. Fourth in the Big East at this time, the Pirates handed St. John’s its first shut-out loss of the season, and look to continue the renewed rivalry in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

