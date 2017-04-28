Junior college center Romaro Gill commits to Seton Hall

Seton Hall men’s basketball secured the commitment of junior college center Romaro Gill, FanRag Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday afternoon.

The seven-footer from Jamaica spent his last two seasons at Vincennes junior college, where he played with former Seton Hall target Chris Darrington. Gill averaged five points and five rebounds per game while starting 32 games last season for a Vincennes team that went 32-3.

A relatively unknown commodity on the recruiting trail, Gill recently visited Seton Hall. He brings length to the table, as he has a massive wingspan of 7-foot, 8-inches.

Gill will be adding additional front court depth to a unit that already features Ishmael Sanogo, Michael Nzei, Rasheed Anthony, incoming freshman Darnell Brodie and Angel Delgado, if he elects to return to school for his senior year. Gill will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Seton Hall, but redshirting for the 2017-18 season is an open option.

Likely to redshirt since the Hall is stacked underneath this season. https://t.co/gAU8ClvcTl — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) April 28, 2017

With the addition of Gill, Seton Hall will only have one scholarship remaining for the 2017 cycle.

