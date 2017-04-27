1 dead, 5 injured in Newark shooting Ι South Orange Ave closed

One person was fatally shot as five others were injured in a Newark shooting on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at 1134 South Orange Ave. around 8 p.m.

SHU Public Safety sent a Pirate Alert indicating that there was “police activity” near Dover Street, urging students to avoid the area.

South Orange Ave. was shut down from Centre Street to the border of Newark.

The Newark Police Department told The Setonian they could not release any information about those involved at this time. No members of the SHU community were involved, according to the University. The Ward Place Gate will remain open.

Several bureaus responded to the shooting, including the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and State Police, according to NJ.com.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Editor’s Note: The Setonian will provide further updates as more information is made available.  

