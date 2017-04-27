Seton Hall confirms next president will be ordained

As Seton Hall’s Board of Regents prepares to move forward with the search for the next president of the University, Patrick M. Murray, Chairman of the Board, announced that Dr. A Gabriel Esteban’s successor will be a Roman Catholic priest.

Murray pointed out in a statement on April 27 that this requirement is in accordance with the University’s by-laws, which state, “The President of the University shall always be a Roman Catholic priest.”

While Esteban was not ordained, this was merely an exception allowed in 2011 after his terms as provost and interim president and a turbulent search process.

The next step in the presidential search process is to name a search committee, which, according to Murray, will lead the search by identifying the desired qualifications for the new president and selecting an executive search firm.