Women’s tennis falls to Marquette with Big East Championship next

Seton Hall women’s tennis lost 4-0 to Marquette on Sunday in its final match of the season. The loss dropped the Pirates to 7-9 overall and 1-4 in Big East play.

Marquette headed into the match with a record of 13-7 and 1-2 in Big East games. It was senior day for the Golden Eagles and Seton Hall could not keep up out of the gate.

Luize Strike, Thandy Kangwa, Michal Matson and Katie Kim all dropped singles matches on the day. None of the four Seton Hall competitors surpassed two wins in a set.

Melody Taal and Krista Cerpina also were slated in singles matches, although no result was given. The same was the case for the doubles pairings, which on the day were Strike and Cerpina, Kangwa and Kim and Matson and Taal.

Moving forward, the Pirates set their sights on the Big East Championship in Columbia, S.C. It runs from Thursday, April 27 until Sunday, April 30.

