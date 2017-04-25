Women’s golf finishes fifth, Pantelas second in Big East Championship

Junior Cassie Pantelas’ five-over-par, 74, performance on Sunday propelled her into a second-place individual finish at the 2017 Big East Championship. The Pirates finished fifth as a team.

Pantelas headed into the Tournament’s final round as the field leader but her struggles on the front nine proved to be too deep of a hole to fully recover from. Through the first three holes, the Pirate captain was one-under-par but she would go on to double-bogey both the fourth and ninth holes. Pantelas picked up the effort on the back-nine tallying birdies on holes 11 and 17. Pantelas tied Georgetown’s Lauren Gros at six-over-par for the Tournament giving her a share of second place, four strokes behind Tournament champion Lauren Tibbets of Butler. No Pirate has seen a first place finish at the Big East Championship but Pantelas’ second place finish became the fourth of its kind in team history joining only Erin McClure (2014, 2015) and Meghan Tenhundfield (2014), and earning her a spot on the All-Tournament Team for the second time.

For the second day in a row, the Pirates as a team had an improved round. The Hall shot a 22-over-par, 310 on Sunday propelling them to a fifth place finish. Their final three round score card read 72-over-par with a 315-311-310-936. Georgetown captured its first team championship at 32-over-par. Butler, St. John’s and Xavier were the other three teams to finish ahead of the Pirates in the standings finishing second, third and fourth respectively.

Pirate freshman Lizzie Win put forth a tremendous effort on Sunday, shooting a one-over-par, 73. She finished the round with 10 consecutive pars, 15 pars in all and bogies on both hole four and eight. In her first Big East Championship, Win finished in seventh with an 11-over-par, 79-75-73-227. Some other notable top performers for the Pirates on Sunday included freshman Sammie Straudt, junior Mackey Fouse and freshman Maddie Sager.

The Big East Championship concludes the Pirates’ 2017 campaign. The team will return its full roster in the fall next season while adding freshman Mia Kness of Venetia, Pa.

