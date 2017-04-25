SHU tennis falls to DePaul in second to last regular season matchup

The Seton Hall women’s tennis team fell to DePaul, 4-0 on its second to last regular game of the season on Saturday night.

Coming into the game the Pirates were looking to turn around their 7-7, 1-2 record in the Big East and try to gain some momentum before the Big East Tournament kicks off.

The match started off well for the Pirates as freshmen Melody Taal and Michal Matson took a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles and put the Pirates up 1-0. This early success was short-lived, as DePaul was able to come back and win two consecutive flights of doubles to secure the Blue Devils all the doubles points.

Standout doubles player, Anicka Fajnorova, who boasted a 13-3 top tier doubles record coming into the match for the Pirates, was ultimately defeated in the top flight of doubles against a determined DePaul team. This defeat was a crushing blow for the Pirates and served as the sign of a bad shift heading into singles.

DePaul continued singles play exactly where it had left off as it managed to carry the momentum it had built and took three straight single victories to win the match and leave Seton Hall in the dust.

The Pirates still have an opportunity to build some momentum against their last opponent, Marquette. Marquette has a 13-6, 2-1 Big East record and will serve as a tough challenge for the Pirates in their last match. The match starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 and will be the last time Seton Hall sees competitive play before the Big East Tournament kicks off in South Carolina on Thursday, April 27.

