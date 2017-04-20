Transfer students find their home at the Hall

For many of us, Seton Hall marks the beginning of students’ college lives. However, many transfer students have more recently made Seton Hall their home. Transferring gives students a fresh start, but the transition may not always be easy.

Nicole Soto, a junior psychology major, transferred to Seton Hall a year ago after graduating from Union County College, a two year community college located in Cranford, N.J. Soto described the transition experience as “overwhelming”.

“Transferring was a good choice,” Soto said. “I was ready to continue on my education. I was also ready for a change. I was looking forward to many things including a new environment, meeting peers and educators, and bigger opportunities.”

Soto said that Seton Hall is more advanced in terms of education compared to where she was previously. She found that it was hard to make friends at this point of time, because many people had already formed friendships at Seton Hall.

Contrastingly, Stephanie Montalvo, a senior criminal justice major, has been quick to adapt to the Seton Hall lifestyle.“I would absolutely choose Seton Hall University again,” Montalvo said. “If I could go back to 2009 when I graduated high school, I would have chosen Seton Hall University.”

Montalvo originally attended Rutgers University upon graduating from high school in 2009. After she had taken time off and gone on to attend Middlesex County College, Montalvo decided not to go back to Rutgers, but to attend Seton Hall instead. She states that Seton Hall is not that different from Rutgers.

“I think being outspoken helps the adapting process,” Montalvo said about the differences between schools.

Shaleah Hamilton, a sophomore public relations major, will be attending Seton Hall in the coming fall. Transferring from Saint Peter’s University, Hamilton said that while she has not attended the school yet, she thinks she has made a good decision.

“I actually live right around the corner so I’ve always seen the school passing by, and Seton Hall has a great reputation,” Hamilton said, when asked why she chose the school.

“Ask questions and don’t be afraid to do so,” is Montalvo’s advice for future transfer students.Soto, advised future transfer students to be prepared for the change.

