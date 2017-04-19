Go ties record as men’s golf ties fourth at Rutherford Intercollegiate

Senior Lloyd Jefferson Go had himself a weekend after he tied the Penn St. course record with a 64 (seven under) in the final round of the Rutherford Intercollegiate Tournament this weekend. The Hall finished at 27 over for the three-round tournament, which was good for a fourth-place tie with Eastern Michigan out of the 13 teams competing.

Go had two rounds of 74 and 75 before firing in a 64 on Sunday. It was the second best score in Seton Hall history on a par 71 course. His final round allowed him to jump from 34th place in the Tournament to a solid bronze finish.

Sophomore Chris Yeom had a very steady tournament, with scores of 73, 72 and 71. This got the underclassman his fourth career top 10 finish in what looks like a very promising collegiate career.

Gen Nagai also improved as the week went on, with scores of 79, 75 and 72. He is also showing improvements to his game as the year is going on.

Alex Chalk struggled overall but did have a 69 in round two that helped the Pirates stay near the top of the leaderboard throughout the weekend.

Up next for the Pirates is the Big East Tournament from April 30 to May 2 at Okatie, S.C. The Hall is projected as the No. 2 seed for the Tournament and will be trying to add to its collection of Big East titles.

Mat Mlodzinski can be reached at matthew.mlodzinski@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Mlodzinski_15.