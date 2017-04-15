Pirates get shutout by Xavier to close weekend series

Coming off a comeback win on Saturday, the Seton Hall baseball team took on the Musketeers of Xavier in the final of a three-game series. Looking to finish the weekend with a win, the Pirates struggled to find offense in Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

With a delayed start on the horizon, the Hall wrestled a dominating Xavier lineup. Despite exploding for five runs in the ninth inning yesterday, Xavier’s triage of pitchers kept the Pirates scoreless this afternoon. While the team’s struggles certainly presented themselves, junior Al Molina exhausted every effort to keep the Hall in the game, collecting a single and a double.

Billy Layne Jr. came into this game with the hot-hand and an undefeated record, 3-0, but the Musketeers were relentless in their efforts. Scoring three runs in the second, two runs in the fourth, three runs in the sixth and a final run in the seventh, Xavier beat Seton Hall with a final score of 9-0.

With this loss, the Pirates fall to 16-16 on the regular season, and 2-3 in the Big East. Looking to get some rest, the Pirates will return to action next week against Rutgers at Bainton Field in Piscataway on Tuesday.

