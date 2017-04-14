Pirates fall to Xavier in close battle to open series

The Seton Hall baseball team lost 2-1 to Xavier tonight in the first of a three-game series Thursday.

The game started out relatively slowly for both teams as each team held each other scoreless in the first inning.

The best chance to score came for Xavier after it managed to get two runners on base before Chris Morris closed out the inning.

The second inning continued the same scoreless trend as the first as Ryan Ramirez hit a single for the Pirates and stole two bases before being stranded at third base.

Morris also closed out the inning on defense for the Pirates and kept the game scoreless.

The defense was a staple of the game as Seton Hall failed to score again in the third inning but came up with a huge double play to hold off Xavier and enter another inning with no score.

The bottom of the fourth inning was the breakthrough in the score, as Xavier hit a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead against the Pirates.

The fifth and six innings ended with a struggling Pirate’s offense as Seton Hall tried to fight back from the 2-0 deficit.

These struggles continued for both teams as neither team’s defense was willing to give up a run.

The breakthrough came through for Seton Hall in the ninth inning when Al Molina crushed a solo home run, to make the score 2-1.

The Pirates’ potential comeback eventually fizzled out after Xavier stranded a runner on second base to win the game 2-1.

The standout performer for Seton Hall was pitcher Morris. The junior only allowed two hits over four innings and pushed the agenda for the Pirates’ defense on the night.

The baseball team’s next game is Friday, April 14 in the second game against Xavier at 3 p.m.

Andrew Kosinski can be reached at andrew.kosinski@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @andrewksnsk.