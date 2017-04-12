SHU women’s golf places 10th in final regular season tournament

Seton Hall’s women’s golf team finished 10th place Tuesday at the Hoya Invitational hosted by Georgetown.

After day one of the tournament, the Pirates were in 11th place.

Freshman Maddie Sager was the team’s low score for the third time this season. She shot a 3-over-par, 75, in the second round and a 4-over-par in the third. Sager finished the tournament tied for 21st place among 88 individual golfers. She was the Pirates’ best golfer finishing with a low score of 13-over-par, 78-75-76-229.

At the end of the second round, Cassie Pantelas and Lizzie Win were tied for 44th place with an identical score of 15-over-par. In the third round, Pantelas finished with a score of 6-over-par, tied for 43rd place. Win finished round three with a 7-over-par, 79, and the tournament 22-over-par.

Macky Fouse finished day one 16-over-par. Fouse finished the third round 7-over-par and one stroke ahead of Win in the tournament with a score of 23-over-par, 82-78-79-39.

Freshman Sammie Staudt shot an 11-over-par in round one. Staudt withdrew from round two due to injury and did not compete in the round three.

Jamie Greene and Gianna Tomeo competed as individuals. The two girls shot an identical 25-over-par, 84-85-169, on day one. Greene finished 33-over-par while Tomeo finished 38-over-par.

The Pirates matched their score from the second round, scoring a duplicate score of 24-over-par, 312, in the third round.

The golf team will be back in action Friday, April 21 in the first round of the Big East tournament.

