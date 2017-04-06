SHU alum gives advice to students in medical field

Some seniors recieving a diploma in May might think that learning ends after graduation. But what graduates may lack in professors and their office hours come fall 2017, they may gain through alumni. Professionals with pirates in their past have real world experience that could benefit students while studying at Seton Hall and after.

Moses Salami graduated from Seton Hall University in May 2014 with a Masters in Health Administration.

He has more than six years of experience in physician practice management, operations management and research administration.

He currently serves as the Manager of Marketing & Public Relations for Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J.

Nisha Dholakia, Salami’s former colleague at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said. “There was never a bad day working with Moses. From the beginning, he was very amicable and thus, very approachable. He was also extremely determined as an individual and goal-oriented. Moses was never afraid to ask questions but also had enough potential to be an independent decision maker. His motivation and patience has led him to where he is today and I’m so proud of him.”

Salami had the opportunity to go on an international public health trip to Nicaragua during his junior year at Rutgers University.

“I will never forget seeing overworked medical providers doing their best to provide the best care possible to large numbers of patients with very limited resources,” Salami said. “Healthcare should be for all and without a strong framework in place to meet the needs of patients and equipping the medical providers with tools they need, the system fails. My experience in Nicaragua refined my interest and showed me that I could make an impact and help my community.”

Dr. Anne Hewitt, an associate professor in healthcare administration at Seton Hall and Salami’s former professor, said, “Moses always had an inclusive perspective. He made sure all classmates and colleagues were involved. He was extremely patient with other students and readily shared his expertise.”

Salami offered advice to students entering the medical field.

“First, I would say that all students need to take some time to self-reflect on their passions and what brings them joy in life,” he said. “Students should do research on different career paths, map out a career plan, and have a goal. Lastly, seeking out a great mentor can help students as they navigate the field and push them to step out of their comfort zone so they can accomplish great things.”

Salami’s inspiration comes from his parents, who both work in the medical field and are passionate about helping sick patients receive the best care possible.

“The field is constantly changing and new needs of the community always arise,” Salami said. “I’m constantly learning daily and refining my plans to meet new challenges that arise daily. When you love what you do things aren’t a challenge but rather another goal to achieve.”

Rhania Kamel can be reached at rhania.kamel@student.shu.edu.