The Setonian turns to new Editor-in-Chief-elect

The Voice





It is with great excitement and an eye on the future that we announce Ashley Turner has been elected The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief for the 2017-18 academic year.

Ashley first started working for The Setonian as a freshman news staff writer. After winning the Tim O’Brien Award, given to the paper’s best rookie reporter, she quickly climbed up the section’s ladder, first serving as Assistant News Editor and then, this past year, as News Editor.

In addition to her work for The Setonian, Ashley has gained experience while interning for CNBC and the Asbury Park Press.

As Ashley prepares for a senior year sure to be full of challenges, she brings a unique sense of curiosity and out of the box thinking to the top of The Setonian’s ranks. In addition, Ashley has never demanded less than the best from those working with her and has a true passion for journalism. There is no story or topic she is afraid to tackle. These qualities and characteristics will undoubtedly prove essential as Seton Hall continues to navigate a major transitional period.

Of course, Ashley still has some things to pick up, but learning on the fly is something every new Editor-in-Chief across the industry has to do.

The Setonian has taken tremendous strides in the digital realm in recent years. As the powers of the internet and social media continue to grow, Ashley will have to find the same balance that led to both The Setonian’s website and print newspaper winning awards this year.

We know she is up for that task and the many more that await her.

On a personal note, we are thrilled for Ashley as friends and teammates. She can be out there sometimes, but we’re positive her creativity will be an asset, just like it has always been.

As Ashley gets set to take charge of The Setonian and all of its dedicated student journalists at the end of the school year, we wish her luck. Congratulations Ashley – we are sure this will be just one of the great accomplishments of your career!

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.