Christina Simon voted new SGA president | Complete election results are in

The Simon-Reed ticket swept the 2017-2018 Student Government Association (SGA) elections, claiming all four Executive Board positions after an intense campaign season.

Christina Simon, the outgoing SGA Secretary who led the Simon-Reed ticket, was elected as SGA’s new president. Simon received more than half of the total amount of votes cast for the four presidential candidates combined.

Violet Reed, Michael Roma and Josie Martinez will fill the Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary positions respectively.

“I am so honored to have been elected as your student body president! The SHU community has had a special place in my heart since I joined SGA as a freshman,” Simon said in an email. “It has been such a privilege to run alongside such passionate candidates in an election with the highest voter turnout in recent SGA history. My team and I are excited to move forward as a unified Senate and to work with the best interest of the student body in mind.”

Outgoing SGA President Teagan Sebba expressed her excitement about Simon’s election.

“I’ve worked closely with Christina for the past two years and I have to say that I am thrilled that she will be my successor,” Sebba said. “Her love for the student body and experience within our organization sets her up to be one of the most successful SGA presidents ever.”

Sebba said that these elections made recent SGA history not only in the record voter turnout numbers but also in how contested the elections were.

The complete unofficial election results are as follows:

Executive Seats:

President: Christina Simon

Vice President: Violet Reed

Treasurer: Michael Roma

Secretary: Josie Martinez

Arts & Sciences Senators:

Christian Veliz

Amanda Moreira

Robert Serrano

Jordan Louis

Gabrielle Heffernan

Eduardo Mendoza

Marlene Da Cruz

At-Large Senators:

Michelle Pan

Alyssa Potenzone

Sara Johnson

Catherine Morrison

Ava Ikbal

Asya Crump

Axel Esquival

Nursing Senators:

Megan O’Brien

Darby DeBonis

ROTC Senator:

Tahidul Ridoy

Business Senators:

Anthony Laverde

Vinay Trambadia

Richard Behan

Communication and the Arts Senator:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Diplomacy Senators:

Efrain Vallejo

Jacob Abel

These results are unofficial, pending appeal.

Brianna Bernath can be reached at brianna.bernath@student.shu.edu.