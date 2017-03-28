SHU tennis falls to reigning Big East champs in close contest

The Seton Hall tennis team took on the defending Big East Champions –the Musketeers of Xavier, in a highly anticipated matchup at home this Sunday afternoon. Looking to hand the Musketeers (8-7, 3-0) their first conference loss of the season, the Pirates (6-6,1-1) threw everything they had at the defending champs. In closely contested matches all the way through, however, Xavier came out victorious

In the first doubles match of the day, the tandem of Luize Strike and Anna Fajnorova dropped a close contest in a score of 5-4, a matchup that was not completed. Freshmen Melody Taal and Michal Matson dropped the second matchup with a score of 6-3, and in a heartbreaking third and final challenge, Krista Cerpina and Katie Kim lost with a score of 6-4.

As the Pirates struggled to find their footing, sophomore Anna Fajnorova came out hot, as she earned the first point of the match with a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles over Xavier’s Cristina Di Lorenzo. Taal managed to fuel Seton Hall’s fire as she defeated Rachael Reichenbach in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 manner, but it was not enough to carry the Hall to victory.

Xavier’s experience reigned superior as it managed to obtain wins at the 1, 3, 5 and 6 singles flights, bringing the final score of the match to 5-2. This loss brings to the Pirates to an overall record of 6-7, and conference record of 1-2.

The Pirates look to bounce back against the Stags of Fairfield next Sunday, April 2 at 12 p.m at the CenterCourt Sports indoor courts of Morristown, N.J.

