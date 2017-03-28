Seton Hall men’s golf places sixth at Towson Spring Invitational

Seton Hall’s men’s golf team was able to fire in a score of 23 over at the Towson Spring Invitational this weekend, which was good for sixth place out of 22 teams in the field.

Chris Yeom was the Pirate’s best golfer for the tournament. After shooting five over on Saturday, he fired back on Sunday shooting one over, and six over for the entire tournament.

Alex Chalk and Gen Nagai both showed flashes of brilliance throughout the two days. The two golfers each had five birdies throughout, which led the Pirates in that category.

Lloyd Jefferson Go also had himself a nice weekend. He shot one-under on the front nine the first day of the tournament, and he would have finished with a stronger score if it wasn’t for a triple-bogey on the back nine of the second day. He did, though, end with two birdies over the final four holes.

Alex McAuley struggled on Saturday, with three double bogeys, and a final score of a 79, good for seven over. However, the freshman was able to leave that behind and shoot a 76 on Sunday, including a birdie on 17.

Overall, no player in Seton Hall’s top-five shot above an 80. The next outing for the men’s golf team will be at Princeton University on April 8-9.

