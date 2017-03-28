Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado to test NBA Draft waters

Angel Delgado is throwing his hat into the ring for the NBA Draft.

The junior forward took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will enter the draft without an agent.

After talking to my coach and family I decided to enter to the 2017 NBA Draft without an agent 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💯 — Angel Delgado (@angelluis45) March 28, 2017

The decision not to hire an agent gives Delgado the chance to test NBA waters and return to school if he does not feel comfortable with where his draft stock lies. If Delgado had made the decision to sign with an agent, he would not be able to return for his senior season.

Delgado will have until May 24 to remove his name from the NBA Draft.

As NCAA rules specify, Delgado is able to enter the draft without jeopardizing his eligibility, allowed to participate in the NBA Draft combine (May 9-14) and can participate in one tryout per NBA team.

Delgado’s decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as there have been rumors that he will not return for his senior season all year long after leading the country in rebounding. He averaged 15.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.

He said at the end of the season that he will likely return to Seton Hall rather than go pro, but entering the draft gives Delgado options. At the very least, he will have the opportunity to get feedback from NBA team officials and scouts.

Tyler Calvaruso can be reached at tyler.calvaruso@student.shu.edu.