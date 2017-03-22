The Setonian places 7 times in NJ College Newspaper Contest

The Setonian has placed in seven different categories in the New Jersey Press Foundation’s annual NJ College Newspaper Contest.

In total, the Seton Hall undergraduate newspaper had two first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and two third place finishes.

Of the seven awards, four categories recognized individuals, while three honored the joint efforts of The Setonian’s overall Editorial Board and staff. The total is an increase from last year when The Setonian won three individual awards and placed no higher than third in a category.

Here is a complete breakdown of the awards won by The Setonian:

Four Year Feature Writing

First Place: Gary Phillips, The Setonian

• From nothing: Hurricane molded SHU forward

• President Esteban addresses impending departure to DePaul

Four Year Biography/Personality Profile

First Place: Gary Phillips, The Setonian

• Activist, gangster, educator: Dr. Pritchett a Seton Hall ‘jewel’

• SGA President no stranger to the campaign trail



Four Year Editorial Writing

Second Place: Editorial Board, The Setonian

• Don’t let fear and hate define us

• Calling all Pirates to the polls

Four Year Column/Opinion Writing

Third Place: Ashley Turner, The Setonian

• An open letter to my pro-life father

• The Garden State could get a little greener

Four Year Sports Writing

Second Place: Elizabeth Swinton, The Setonian

• Thomas, Jones trying to move on from past mistakes

• SHU baseball shaves heads for pediatric cancer

Four Year Overall Website

Second Place: The Setonian

• TheSetonian.com

Four Year General Excellence

Third Place: The Setonian

• Issue 19, Vol. 93

• The Basketball Issue (No. 10), Vol. 93 Editorial Board

The NJ College Newspaper Contest is a statewide competition that looks to highlight the best collegiate journalism in New Jersey. Advised by Anthony DePalma, who has more than 20 years of experience at The New York Times and serves as the College of Communication and the Arts’ Writer-in-Residence, The Setonian competed with Rutgers’ The Daily Targum, Kean’s The Tower and Rider’s The Rider News, among other university publications.

“News of these honors has me ecstatic,” The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief, Gary Phillips, said in a statement. “The number of awards won and certain specific honors is a reflection of not only how hard everyone on this paper works, but how we all have embraced a team mentality. I am incredibly proud of the individual placings by Elizabeth, Ashley and myself, but it’s the categories like General Excellence and Overall Website that takes an entire group to buy in. Those honors include everything that goes into being a successful media outlet — writing, reporting, editing, design, graphics, digital, social media, photography, management, etc. — so I am particularly happy that our team was recognized. This is a group I am so beyond proud of.”

Editor’s Note: This article is intended to be a press release. For more information, contact thesetonian2016@gmail.com.