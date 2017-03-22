Much of Seton Hall’s offseason in the air

The attention of Seton Hall basketball now shifts to the team’s future, as its season ended March 17 in a 77-71 loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. With a gaping hole in the starting lineup and the possibility of a starter or two leaving, here are four things are what Seton Hall fans should keep an eye on this offseason.

NBA Hopefuls

After three years at Seton Hall, putting up 27 double-doubles and leading the country in rebounds this season, Angel Delgado has to decide whether he wants to continue his collegiate career or to explore professional aspirations.

While he may not be on the 2017 NBA draft radar, Delgado can play for the Dominican Republic’s national team. The big man has spent his last two summers playing at the national level, but he may want to start being full-time on the team sooner rather than later.

“Next for me right now is to go and see my family,” Delgado said after losing to Arkansas. “I’ll call the decision like in two weeks.”

It is likely that Delgado returns to Seton Hall.

A report came out Tuesday that Delgado and Khadeen Carrington were both entering the NBA draft without an agent, but that news was refuted by both players through their Twitter accounts.

Replace Madison Jones

Being a graduate transfer point guard, Madison Jones’ time with Seton Hall was short. In that time, he was able to play his first, and only, NCAA Tournament game with the Pirates. He played an important role to the team all season after Isaiah Whitehead left for the NBA.

“I’m happy for him, I’m proud of him,” associate head coach Shaheen Holloway said. “He did an unbelievable job for us this year, with the circumstances coming in, trying to fill a kid’s shoes that went on to the pros, especially since he never played in the NCAA Tournament. So I think he came in and did a solid job for us, all year.”

With Jones leaving, the point guard spot at Seton Hall is in dire need of being filled.

SHU does not have a floor general yet on next year’s roster, and with three scholarships open, the team will have to look to find a guard that can round out its core starters.

Trevon Duval

The answer to Seton Hall’s guard needs could come in top point guard recruit Trevon Duval. The McDonald’s All-American has Seton Hall listed in his final five schools, along with Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas.

Seton Hall has tough competition, but it can be argued that the Pirates need Duval’s presence the most, which may be attractive to the recruit. SHU also has Myles Powell, who happens to be good friends with Duval.

“Everything that’s going on, I haven’t really had a chance to really get to talk to him about it, but once everything is said and done and my full focus is off here, I’ll try to work on Trey a little more,” Powell said of recruiting Duval prior to the NCAA Tournament.

Duval completed his second visit to Seton Hall and watched the Pirates beat Marquette in the Big East Tournament on March 9. Along with everyone else, Seton Hall awaits Duval’s decision, but if he chooses to come to South Orange, it would be a big-time move that would help Seton Hall tremendously at the point guard position.

Incoming Recruits

So far, Seton Hall has two commitments from recruits in the 2017 class: Myles Cale and Darnell Brodie.

Cale is a shooting guard from Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Del. He is a four-star, top 100 recruit in this year’s class. ESPN.com ranks him No. 63 overall, No. 2 in the state of Delaware and No. 17 among the nation’s shooting guards.

Brodie has just a verbal commitment with Seton Hall. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, but unranked most elsewhere.

He was not heavily recruited, but the power forward is going to bring depth in the frontcourt for Seton Hall next season.

With three scholarships left, Seton Hall has room to build on the two recruits already committed. The roster currently has no natural point guard, and that is an area to look out for going forward in Seton Hall’s offseason.

